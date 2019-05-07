Calistoga fourth grade student Myka Suhr, was awarded first place in her age group in the annual 2019 Jack London Young Writer's Contest at an event took place at Jack London State Historic Park on April 27.
This year's fiction writing prompt was to seek out a compelling true story by interviewing someone in the writer's family, school, or community. Then retell the tale in their own words by writing an engaging short story about it.
Suhr, age 10, interviewed her grandfather about an unforgettable day at work in his life as a dentist. She then produced a fictional narrative that playfully filled in the details of the day with her own creative, and unique author's twist. The story is titled 'Milk Forgotten, Lesson Taught.'
According to Suhr, on the day she learned the news that she had won, her mom called her name from upstairs. At first she thought something was wrong. Instead, she was informed of the great news, and she jumped up and down with excitement. "I couldn't believe I had won! I called my teacher and my grandpa right away!"
All of the winners, and their stories can be found at https://jacklondonpark.com/annual-young-writers-contest/