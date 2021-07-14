Calistoga to consider funding for Fairgrounds purchase, new wireless ordinance

The City Council will hear a presentation on possible funding for purchase of the Napa County Fairgrounds, and consider adopting a wireless telecom ordinance at the next regularly scheduled meeting on July 20.

Over the last four years, a city council subcommittee and the county had been in discussions for the sale of the Napa County Fairgrounds — everything except the golf course — to the city. The deal was nearly finalized when the financial crash associated with the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the transaction last year. The city and the county amicably agreed that the transaction should not move forward at that time, but they still have a handshake deal.

The council will also consider adopting a wireless telecommunications ordinance aimed at providing the city with more control over future wireless facility applications.

The ordinance is similar to those adopted by other North Bay municipalities. On April 14 the Planning Commission unanimously endorsed an ordinance that would allow the City to regulate permit requirements, indicate where wireless companies can place facilities, and exercise discretion over design features including height limits, concealment of towers and equipment, and tower clusters.