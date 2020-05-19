Calistoga to defer nearly $10M in capital improvement projects

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In budget talks on May 7, city officials hammered out ways to save money, as revenue from TOT and sales tax has all but ceased since the shelter-in-place order due to COVID-19, and the city projects a $4 million loss through August.

To that end, the Public Works Department has cut the Capital Improvement Projects budget by $1.4 million, to lessen the monetary burden on the General Fund. The majority of funding for these projects, 93%, comes from grants, connection and impact fees, SB1 and Measure T funds, said Public Works Director Derek Rayner. The rest of the funding comes from the city.

In addition, cuts will be made to 17 construction projects that will be deferred until financial conditions improve, or as grants become available. They include: