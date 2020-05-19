You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga to defer nearly $10M in capital improvement projects

Calistoga parklet

A new parklet was installed on the corner of Washington Street and Lincoln Avenue in August last year, providing a shady place to sit for locals and visitors. Further downtown parklets and beautification projects have been cut this year due to budget woes. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

In budget talks on May 7, city officials hammered out ways to save money, as revenue from TOT and sales tax has all but ceased since the shelter-in-place order due to COVID-19, and the city projects a $4 million loss through August.

To that end, the Public Works Department has cut the Capital Improvement Projects budget by $1.4 million, to lessen the monetary burden on the General Fund. The majority of funding for these projects, 93%, comes from grants, connection and impact fees, SB1 and Measure T funds, said Public Works Director Derek Rayner. The rest of the funding comes from the city.

In addition, cuts will be made to 17 construction projects that will be deferred until financial conditions improve, or as grants become available. They include:

Grant Street repaving ($1.2 million); Lake Street pavement replacement  ($1.3 million); Washington Street repaving from Berry to Oak Streets ($1.6 million); Cedar Street repaving from Spring Street to Lincoln Avenue ($1 million); Silverado Trail pavement overlay ($60,000); Hawk pedestrian crossing signal between Solage and Resort at 400 Silverado Trail ($350,000); a flashing beacon across Lincoln Avenue at Brannon Street ($50,000); AT&T Riverside Walkway ($400,000); automated Water Meters – install 88 and pursue next phase ($60,000); a water main replacement ($275,000); repainting the Fire House ($35,000); a pedestrian bridge at Oak and Gold Streets ($60,000); sidewalk improvements ($100,000); sewer system masterplan ($75,000); Rancho de Calistoga sewer force main replacement ($1 million); Oat Hill Mine Gateway Project ($60,000); and downtown parklets/beautification ($225,000).

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

