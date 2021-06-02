Calistoga to display Rainbow and Transgender flags throughout the month of June

In support of requests from LGBTQ Connection Napa & Sonoma Counties, and in conjunction with the City Council Proclamation proclaiming June as Pride Month, the City of Calistoga will display the Rainbow and Transgender Flags throughout the entire month of June.

In previous years, each flag was displayed in Calistoga for only one week during the month. Each flag will now be displayed on the ceremonial pole at once, starting June 2.

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Mayor Chis Canning pointed out that "We were the first city in Napa County to display the flags, and now we are the only city to do this for one week," thereby the council agreed to extend the display for the entire month.

As the proclamations reads, "LBGTQ and transgender people form an important part of this national tapestry and contribute to every facet of our society, however they continue to be marginalized, discriminated against, and be physically and emotionally attacked for who they are ... and the City of Calistoga recognizes that its entire and diverse population deserves equal rights and opposes any oppression and discrimination which diminishes the quality of life for any Calistoga resident or visitor."