Calistoga to get a new dog park near Tedeschi Little League Field

Royln Hiatt walks a Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center dog along the Napa Valley Vine Trail last December.

 Barry Eberling

Calistoga dog owners will have a designated place for their pooches to run, romp and play come the end of July.

As part of the PG&E microgrid hub project on lower Washington, the utility will also create a dog park at no cost to the City. 

The microgrid is being installed adjacent to Tedeschi Little League Field, and will utilize the vacant area between the Vine Trail Pathway and the Community Garden.

After construction of the microgrid, the dog park site will be graded, and a cover of decomposed granite will be installed, which would allow for the use of the area as a dog park, according to the City. The new park will be subject to closure from approximately September through November each year, however, while the microgrid is in use.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

