Calistoga to get a new dog park near Tedeschi Little League Field

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Calistoga dog owners will have a designated place for their pooches to run, romp and play come the end of July.

As part of the PG&E microgrid hub project on lower Washington, the utility will also create a dog park at no cost to the City.

The microgrid is being installed adjacent to Tedeschi Little League Field, and will utilize the vacant area between the Vine Trail Pathway and the Community Garden.

After construction of the microgrid, the dog park site will be graded, and a cover of decomposed granite will be installed, which would allow for the use of the area as a dog park, according to the City. The new park will be subject to closure from approximately September through November each year, however, while the microgrid is in use.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.