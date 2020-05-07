Calistoga to get a new dog park near Tedeschi Little League Field

Calistoga dog owners will have a designated place for their pooches to run, romp and play come the end of July.
As part of the PG&E microgrid hub project on lower Washington, the utility will also create a dog park at no cost to the City.
The microgrid is being installed adjacent to Tedeschi Little League Field, and will utilize the vacant area between the Vine Trail Pathway and the Community Garden.
After construction of the microgrid, the dog park site will be graded, and a cover of decomposed granite will be installed, which would allow for the use of the area as a dog park, according to the City. The new park will be subject to closure from approximately September through November each year, however, while the microgrid is in use.
