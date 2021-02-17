 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga to increase Kimball reservoir capacity, relocate water treatment plant

Calistoga to increase Kimball reservoir capacity, relocate water treatment plant

{{featured_button_text}}

The City of Calistoga has committed to making substantial and long-overdue improvements to its water collection and treatment facilities.

On Tuesday, the city council approved two multi-million dollar projects; one to increase capacity of Kimball Reservoir, and the other to move the Kimball Water Treatment Plant.

The city has received a $5 million federal grant to raise the height of the reservoir, with the city providing $1.6 million in matching funds.

The Kimball Reservoir was constructed in 1939 with a storage capacity of approximately 345 acre-feet. Over the past 80 years, capacity has diminished by about 80 feet, staff reported.

A more costly alternative would be to dredge 180,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment, at a cost of about $11 million, said Public Works Director Derek Raynor.

“It’s showing its age. The key component is restoring its capacity,” he said.

The project will raise the dam back to its original height, make Calistoga more resilient to the impact of drought, and reduce reliance on imported water from the State Water Project, staff reported. The project will also provide additional water supply for improved wildfire fighting capabilities.

The city anticipates the project to be completed in two phases. Estimated cost to the city for phase one, which includes plans and specification, is $125,000. The remaining $1.5 million would be needed by 2023/2024, if the subsequent application is accepted.

Councilmembers passed the measure unanimously, but expressed concern about where the funds would come from in a year when the pandemic has the city tightening its belt.

Raynor said the money will come from water connection fees and enterprise funds and most likely will not affect the General Fund.

The deadline for the city to match the grant is March 3.

Kimball Treatment PlantThe city also approved matching funds of approximately $1.6 million for a grant to relocate the Kimball Treatment Plant.

The plant is located below Kimball Dam, in proximity to the 100-year floodplain, meaning an inundation could damage or destroy the facility. The relocation will also provide increased water production and additional on-site storage, and advanced water treatments to mitigate potential water quality issues from nearby burn areas.

The $7 million project will be paid for with a federal grant of $5.2 million, and the city’s matching funds with an initial payment of $175,000. the city’s obligation for the remainder would be needed within the next 3-4 years.

Funds would be derived from water connection fees, rate-based revenues, and as a last resort the General Fund, Raynor said.

WATCH NOW: NAPA CREEK FLOODWATERS POUR DOWNSTREAM AFTER A NIGHT OF HEAVY FLOODING IN 2019

CATCH UP ON NAPA COUNTY’S TOP NEWS STORIES

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Brookdale Napa suffers COVID outbreak

Brookdale Napa suffers COVID outbreak

  • Updated

At least a third of Brookdale Napa's 75 residents have tested positive for the virus, internal emails show. The outbreak is one of 13 active a…

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News