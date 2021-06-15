 Skip to main content
Calistoga to offer cooling center during heat wave

Heat wave
Due to continued high temperatures the Calistoga Public Works Facility located at 414 Washington St. will be open as a cooling center Wednesday through Friday from noon to 9 p.m.

Face coverings and distancing requirements are in effect for unvaccinated individuals. Face coverings are not required for those vaccinated are not required. Space will be limited and face coverings will be available.  

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will increase on Wednesday, with the hottest day of the week on Thursday. While temperatures will reduce on Friday, they will be hot. 

