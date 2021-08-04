Calistoga to sell unused water allotment to Napa

In what seems an unlikely situation during a drought, the City of Calistoga has a surplus of water that it will be selling, or more like loaning, to the City of Napa.

The surplus is a result of a 2013 legal agreement between the cities of Napa, Calistoga and American Canyon, and the State of California. While each municipality gets its water from a local source, it also is allotted a certain amount of water from the state each year. If they don’t use their allotment, they lose it. So it behooves the cities to use or share their state allotment.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Calistoga is on track to have a surplus of that state water this year, and under the agreement can sell it to Napa. Napa has to pay back the water within five years, or when Calistoga needs it. It’s water that Napa already has in the bank, so to speak, in its local source, Lake Hennessey.

So, Calistoga will sell Napa 500 acre-feet of “paper water” for $148,400.

City officials agree it’s a complicated situation, but Calistoga will not actually be losing or giving away any water, and “it will put Calistoga in a much stronger position to manage subsequent years of drought,” staff said.