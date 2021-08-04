Calistoga to sell unused water allotment to Napa

In what seems an unlikely situation during a drought, the City of Calistoga has a surplus of water that it will be selling, or more like loaning, to the City of Napa.
The surplus is a result of a 2013 legal agreement between the cities of Napa, Calistoga and American Canyon, and the State of California. While each municipality gets its water from a local source, it also is allotted a certain amount of water from the state each year. If they don’t use their allotment, they lose it. So it behooves the cities to use or share their state allotment.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Calistoga is on track to have a surplus of that state water this year, and under the agreement can sell it to Napa. Napa has to pay back the water within five years, or when Calistoga needs it. It’s water that Napa already has in the bank, so to speak, in its local source, Lake Hennessey.
So, Calistoga will sell Napa 500 acre-feet of “paper water” for $148,400.
City officials agree it’s a complicated situation, but Calistoga will not actually be losing or giving away any water, and “it will put Calistoga in a much stronger position to manage subsequent years of drought,” staff said.
“This is the first time we’ve had to pull the trigger on the agreement,” said Calistoga Public Works Director Derek Raynor. “We want to be good partners, we’re all in this together, it’s a tough time and we need to help each other out.”
“And it’s also a good business move,” Mayor Chris Canning added.
It’s a win-win for Calistoga, which gains the money and doesn't lose any water.
The Cities of Napa and Calistoga both issued water conservation mandates in May, with Napa aiming for a 15% reduction in water use and Calistoga aiming for 20%. Raynor said Calistoga is seeing a downward trend in water usage.
“We are very pleased with the water conservation of our customers. It’s a great sign,” he said.
Phil Brun, Napa’s utilities director, said the city did not see water customers conserving and recently pivoted to a two-day-a-week landscape watering limit, and will be seeking a 20% reduction in water use among customers. Any water currently being trucked out of Napa will also be limited, he said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.