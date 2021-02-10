Calistoga to split costs with Dr. Wilkinson's on sewer improvements

The City of Calistoga will be splitting the cost of water main improvements on Fair Way with Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs Resort.

As part of the renovation of the resort, the new owners were required to inspect the sewer main. Video footage of the inspection showed the existing main between First Street and Lincoln Avenue has extensive cracking, long sections of sags, and off-set joints and root intrusion causing blockage to flows, said Derek Raynor, city planning director at a city council meeting Feb. 2.

The section of main in question is 43 feet of vitrified clay pipe which is over 80 years old and carries approximately 20% of the city’s sewage.

The resort will replace the 8-inch line with a new 12-inch sewer main on Fair Way. Additionally, the stretch from Lincoln to First Street will be repaved with sidewalk improvements.

The total cost of replacement is estimated to be $309,000. Wilkinson’s would contribute $163,000 and the city $146,000. This amounts to a more than 50% savings to the city's wastewater enterprise fund, according to the staff report.

The water line, meanwhile, is in good condition and should last another 30-40 years, Raynor said.