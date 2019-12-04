The City of Calistoga is amending its zoning codes to streamline the fee and permit process, making it easier to develop accessory dwelling units (ADUs), starting Jan. 1.
The city council on Tuesday approved the planning commission’s recommendation to come into compliance with a number of bills (18 in all) enacted in the recent state legislative session directed at promoting the development of ADUs and Junior ADUs on single and multiple-family properties.
Among the changes, the city’s municipal code must now increase allowable square footage from 750 to 850 for studio and one-bedrooms, and up to 1,000-square feet for more than one bedroom.
Junior ADUs, typically the conversion of a master bedroom to its own unit, will have no limit on cooking facilities, and will require a separate entrance.
The city will also allow the conversion of garages and carports without having to provide replacement parking.
Building and Planning Director Lynn Goldberg said the city also will not be able to charge impact fees for ADUs of less than 750 feet. “It’s a loss of revenue, there’s no way around that,” she said.
Due to the revisions, the city will be losing out on about $37,000 in annual ADU fees, Goldberg said. That figure usually slows people down in their plans to add an ADU, she said.
The state is hoping the amendments, coupled with fee waivers, will encourage more people to build ADUs, and may encourage property owners with illegally constructed units to apply for a building permit.
See more details at calistoga.civicweb.net/document/8241.