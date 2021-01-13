Calistoga town hall with PG&E Jan. 20

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce will host a town hall meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, with representatives from Pacific Gas & Electric, along with Calistoga City officials.

The utility will address improvements that are being made to the system, along with plans for future outages.

Because of the anticipated attendance at the meeting, the Chamber asks that participants register and submit any questions in advance at cognitoforms.com/CalistogaChamberOfCommerce/pgetownhallregistration

