Calistoga urges Napa County to revise tree cutting ordinance

The City of Calistoga is sending a message to Napa County to reexamine its ordinance on the removal of forests and woodlands.
A resolution unanimously approved by the City Council on Tuesday requests the County Board of Supervisors to protect old-growth trees by enacting a moratorium on forest and woodland removal until the County's Water Quality & Tree Protection Ordinance can be revised.
The resolution was initiated by Napa Schools for Climate Action (NSCA), and supported by the Calistoga Green Committee. NSCA has been attending city meetings up and down the valley giving presentations about the importance of preserving trees and woodlands in the county, and in July urged the Green Committee to present the resolution to the City Council.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The measure addresses an ordinance approved by supervisors in 2019 that increased the protection of the tree canopy on parcels where land is being developed for vineyards or other purposes, so that for each acre where old forest is being cut, there must be three acres that are saved, protected or replanted for replacement conservation.
Antoinette Malliard, Chair of Calistoga’s Green Committee, pointed out that “The problem with current rules is they allow acreage to be counted, in the mitigation count, that is too steep to ever be developed. So it’s kind of an easy cheat that is technically obeying the rules,” she said.
The second problem, Malliard stated, is that planting new trees does not make up for the loss of mature, old-growth trees which have an important role to play in efforts to halt and reverse climate change, and the capacity to both remove atmospheric greenhouse gases and to permanently store these gases in the form of carbon.
“It does not obey the spirit of the desire to conserve,” she said.
The County's tree protection ordinance does not apply to Calistoga, however, which has its own separate tree protection ordinance, according to a report by city staff. That ordinance was put into place in 1991, and applies to trees within the City limits.
Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning said of the new resolution it’s not often that one jurisdiction tells another what to do.
“I don’t want the implication to be that the county is not doing anything about (the issue) or ignoring the topic. Through the climate action committee and in other ways we are working along with them,” he said.
Malliard also noted that the City of Calistoga acting alone in endorsing the resolution is not likely to influence the county, but in the last few days an American Canyon City Councilmember has also expressed interest in NCSA's recommendations.
"The county might not like cities telling it what to do, but it might have a little more punch with more cities," Malliard said.
Photos: Military veterans participate in PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt event at Chardonnay Golf Club
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
PGA HOPE Drive, Chip and Putt
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.