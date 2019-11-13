Two significant dates marked the Veterans Day Celebration in Calistoga on Monday, including the 10th anniversary of the Calistoga Veterans Memorial at Logvy Park.
The event also marked the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day, which marked the end to World War I. At the time, people vowed to set aside the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to honor those who had served in what was considered “the war to end all wars.”
American Legion Adjunct Jim Barnes led the ceremony, opening with a prayer for “a world of love and tolerance.”
Monday’s ceremony also included the singing of “God Bless America” by Placido Garcia, and the playing of “Taps” by Nina and Christian Pedersen.
American Legion Officer Ken Flynn called attention to the issue of veteran suicides. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 20 veterans died by suicide every day in 2018.
“If it was any other group, there would be instant legislation,” he said.
John Miller, the landscape architect for the Calistoga Memorial, said of the many projects he has worked on, this was the “most consequential.”
The project began as an idea in the late 1990s, recalled American Legion Officer Paul Coates. Over the years, plans were modified, delayed, and ultimately came together with donations of time, labor, and cash, in an award-winning memorial to Calistoga’s veterans.
“We sold t-shirts and (memorial) bricks, solicited from every nook and cranny,” Barnes said. Much of the work that went into the memorial, including electrical, laying of concrete, and the landscaping, was done at or below cost, he said.
In 2006, funding fell through, however, along with the tanking of the nation’s economy. But the Legion persevered, and in 2009 an anonymous donor came forward with a $20,000 loan and the groundwork began.
Today, there are 55 bricks at the memorial, laid with the names of men and women who served our country, with about 20 new ones added each year.
“We have much to be thankful for,” Barnes said, referring to the Kincade Fire that started Oct. 23 and came perilously close to Calistoga. “Our thoughts go out to all the first-responders and PG&E field workers. The veterans and community at large say ‘thank you’ to all.”