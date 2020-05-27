Calistoga veterans honored on Memorial Day

To keep Calistoga’s 138-year history of gathering for Memorial Day at Pioneer Cemetery unbroken, Cindy Eddy and Dean Enderlin paid a visit to the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) plot Monday decorating the “Monument to the Unknowns” with a wreath and fresh flowers. Due to social gathering restrictions on account of the pandemic, Memorial Day events were canceled in Calistoga at the cemetery, and at the Veteran’s Memorial at Logvy Park. Flowers were laid at the obelisk (also known as the “Monument to the Unknowns”), and at the grave of Myron Elmore Billings. Billings is the highest ranking Civil War veteran buried in the cemetery. His grave is located in the GAR plot, Enderlin said. Billings’ rank is shown on his headstone as Major, but he held an honorary (brevet) rank of Lieutenant Colonel, given as a commendation at the end of the war. He was affectionately known as “Colonel Billings” by Calistogans, Enderlin said. He died of bronchial pneumonia in Calistoga in November 1918. He was a Past Commander of Calistoga’s Governor Morton Post, No. 41, Grand Army of the Republic (GAR.) It was GAR members who started the tradition of meeting at this cemetery plot in May 1883. Calistogans have been gathering here on Memorial Day ever since. The Calistoga Boy Scouts also flagged the veterans’ graves this year. “With the flowers at the obelisk and flags on the veterans’ graves, the decorations at the cemetery were much like they would appear every Memorial Day,” Enderlin said. “The only thing missing this year was the formal ceremony. We noticed that local families had decorated their family plots with flowers before Cindy and I arrived, and while we were there, several other individuals stopped by to pay their respects. Social distancing was observed while decorating the graves on Memorial Day continued this year. The 138-year-old tradition remains unbroken.” The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a hereditary society that is the legal heir and successor to the GAR. “Cindy and I were glad that we could do our part to keep green their memory on this Memorial Day,” Enderlin said.