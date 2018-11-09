No new Calistoga ballots were included in the Friday's updated vote tally, which still shows Don Williams in the lead for city council member against incumbents Gary Kraus and Jim Barnes, who are tied.
Williams still has 482 votes (45.47 percent) and Kraus and Barnes still have 289 votes each (27.26 percent). Two city council seats are open.
Mayor Chris Canning, running unopposed, still has 539 votes (100 percent).
Registrar of Voters John Tuteur said some of the remaining Calistoga ballots will be included in the next vote tally posted on Tuesday. The city council election is so close that the outcome might not be certain until the election is certified the week of Nov. 26.