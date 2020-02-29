Calistoga Voting Center open Sunday through Tuesday

The Calistoga Voting Center, located at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St. opened Saturday, and will be open daily through Tuesday, March 3.

The Center's hours are Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A voting drop-off box is also located at Cal Mart.

At the Vote Center, staff are available to help with registration, change of address, and other voter issues.

As of Saturday afternoon, Napa County Assessor John Tueter told staff that voter turnout in Calistoga was ahead of other polling locations across the Napa Valley.

Vote Center Lead Lori Townsend said although there are other options, like mail-in and drop-off voting, some people just enjoy the experience of a polling place. "A lot of people just want to walk into a booth. We always applaud them and cheer them on, and give them something (a voting sticker) for their effort," she said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

