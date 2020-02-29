You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga Voting Center open Sunday through Tuesday

Calistoga Voting Center 2020

Calistoga Voting Center staff from left, Jordan Hart, Kathryn Winter, Christine McKenzie; back row, Maryann Parker, Marcia Zwick, and Lori Townsend, manning the Center Feb. 29. Behind, Demitrius Rodriguez helps a voter complete the voting process. The Center is open through Tuesday, March 3.

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

The Calistoga Voting Center, located at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St. opened Saturday, and will be open daily through Tuesday, March 3. 

The Center's hours are Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A voting drop-off box is also located at Cal Mart.

At the Vote Center, staff are available to help with registration, change of address, and other voter issues.

As of Saturday afternoon, Napa County Assessor John Tueter told staff that voter turnout in Calistoga was ahead of other polling locations across the  Napa Valley.

Vote Center Lead Lori Townsend said although there are other options, like mail-in and drop-off voting, some people just enjoy the experience of a polling place. "A lot of people just want to walk into a booth. We always applaud them and cheer them on, and give them something (a voting sticker) for their effort," she said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

