Calistoga voting center opens Sept.11 for recall election

The Calistoga Community Center will be open for voting in the California gubernatorial recall election Sept. 11-14.

The Center, at 1307 Washington St., will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12; from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

All California active registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the recall election. The county elections office began mailing ballots Aug. 16. A ballot drop box is also located on Fair Way just outside Cal Mart.

The 2021 California gubernatorial election is a special election on whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

The recall ballot will ask two questions: 1) do you want to recall Governor Newsom? and 2) If the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him?

If 50% or more vote no, the governor would remain in office. If more than 50% vote yes, the governor would be removed from office and the person with the most votes would replace him.

Voters can vote on either one or both parts of the recall ballot.