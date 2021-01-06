Calistoga waits out COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, extension likely

Vaccinations are administered based on a phased system that comes from the state and federal governments. That first phase underway includes acute health care workers, those in psychiatric hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, paramedics and dialysis staff.

The coming two months could expand the categories to home health care and dental workers, among other things. March could begin vaccinations for people who are 75 years and older and people in the agriculture, education and child care sectors.

People ages 65 to 74 and the incarcerated and homeless could be vaccinated beginning in April. May and beyond could expand this to people 50 and older, people older than 16 with underlying medical conditions or disabilities and such sectors as community service. Further phases await guidance.

There are other categories in each phase that Relucio presented in detail to supervisors. Relucio said that the actual timelines will depend on vaccine supplies.

People will need to continue practicing the three Ws — wear a face covering, wash hands often and watch their distance from other people — until more people are vaccinated and more is known about the vaccination impacts, Relucio said.

COVID-19 testing