Calistoga wants more time to discuss details of Fairgrounds lease offer

The City of Calistoga on Tuesday said it needs more time to consider a recent offer from Napa County to lease the Fairgrounds, and will form a subcommittee to negotiate details of the deal.

Sound familiar?

For about four years, a city council subcommittee and the county had been in discussions for the sale of the Napa County Fairgrounds — everything except the golf course — to the city.

The deal was nearly finalized when the crash in financial conditions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the transaction.

In April, the city projected a $4 million loss in revenue through August, and at the May 7 budget workshop, the city revealed it had slightly less than $500,000 in general fund reserves.

The city and the county amicably agreed that the transaction should not move forward at this time, and the city finalized the termination agreement at a May 5 council meeting.

On May 4, the county sent a letter to the city offering to lease the entire Fairgrounds property, including the golf course, to the city for $1 a year for a period of three years. The lease agreement also included vague plans for a joint master plan. The letter stated the offer is valid through June 2.