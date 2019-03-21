Due to this year’s above average precipitation, the City of Calistoga will be conducting its water main flushing program beginning Monday, April 1. The majority of flushing will occur during normal business hours Monday – Friday. There will be some night time flushing in an effort to minimize disturbances to the downtown businesses. The city anticipates it will take a couple of months to complete the flushing activities.
The Department of Public Works advises you to check the water clarity before use by running cold water briefly to clear your residential lines. During the flushing activities you may experience some discolored or cloudy water. This is temporary and not a health hazard. Although there are no planned water outages during this exercise, the city encourages customers to refrain from drawing water while flushing activities are being conducted in your neighborhood to minimize pulling discolored water into your service lines, and to avoid the potential of staining laundry.
Water main flushing from fire hydrants is done to clean the distribution system water mains of sediments that have accumulated inside the pipe, and under normal conditions the entire water distribution system is flushed annually. However, due to the effects of the recent drought the program has been intermittently suspended since 2012, and last year only partial flushing was completed.
The flushing program serves two important functions. First, it improves water quality in our water system by reducing mineral and sediments build-up in the water mains. Secondly, it allows us to verify our fire hydrants are working properly for fire protection. The flushing activities will be conducted in accordance with state guidelines and as permitted under the State Water Resource Control Board.
The City of Calistoga Public Works Department wishes to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates your support in our ongoing efforts to supply our customers with clean safe drinking water. If you have any questions please call us at 707-942-2828.