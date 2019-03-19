The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce’s Welcome Center recently remodeled the interior of the town’s visitor center, making it more attractive and user-friendly. It also launched a new monthly wine tasting event.
Employees had been thinking of making changes to their interior space for a while, and recently took it upon themselves to make the place more inviting to the public, said Jennifer Johnson, Welcome Center administrator.
Taking out a fake wall in the middle of the room did much to open up the space.
“We have a lot more room, and visitors can have an experience that flows,” Johnson said. “We did it ourselves and saved a lot of money.”
The center is also going to have more room to feature local vendors. That includes wineries, retail businesses, and Holy Assumption Monastery that has items such as olive oil and granola on display.
The Welcome Center is also starting a new Fourth Friday Wine Tasting, beginning March 22. Two featured wineries of the month will be pouring from 12 – 4 p.m. Also, from 12 – 2 p.m., a local restaurant or chef will serve samples of food. Cost is $5 and proceeds go towards the Chamber of Commerce’s scholarship fund.
A local shop or gallery will also be featured at the center for an entire month, by displaying goods in a window area, and also selling merchandise out of the center.
There are still a few finishing touches, like signs made out of wine barrels to hang over the newly organized brochure shelves, Johnson said.
The chamber has also given its website for members a facelift, with a more user-friendly interface, members-only resources and information and a better login and payment system. Check it out at Chamber.VisitCalistoga.com.