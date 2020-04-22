You are the owner of this article.
Calistoga welcomes 2 new part-time firefighters

Calistoga firefighters

Observing COVID-19 social distancing protocol, two new part-time Calistoga firefighters were sworn in on Tuesday, John Kinworthy, center, and Cody Thomas, by City Clerk Kendall Rose-Granucci, right. 

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

The Calistoga Fire Department welcomed two new part-time firefighters, John Kinworthy and Cody Thomas at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

In a step outside of the usual swearing in circumstances, Kinworthy and Thomas were sworn in wearing masks and maintaining social distance, according to the county’s COVID-19 protocol.

Thomas is a third generation Thomas to serve with Calistoga Fire Department, Chief Steve Campbell said.

“We’re passing on shaking hands, but thank you for your service, you are in the best of company with the Calistoga Fire Department,” said Mayor Chris Canning.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

