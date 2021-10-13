Calistoga welcomes back the annual Homecoming Parade and Wildcat spirit

Greeted with smiles and cheers from residents and visitors, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School students waved to the crowed as they made their way down Lincoln Avenue on Friday, in a return of the annual Homecoming Parade.

It’s been two years since the last parade, and students were energized. Led by a police escort and the school’s marching band, freshmen, juniors and seniors proudly showed off the school’s green and white colors in a spirit of camaraderie.

The parade route started at the high school and wove down Berry and Cedar streets, culminating on Lincoln Avenue.

Homecoming Week was devoted to school spirit, headed up by pajama day, pie-in-the-face break, the parade, the big Homecoming game, crowning of the King and Queen and the Homecoming dance.

This year's King and Queen are Christian Caldera and Catalina Garcia. Other royalty crowned were freshmen Isai Carrillo and Stella Jamieson; sophomores Edgar Caldera and Helen Vargas; and juniors Jose Garcia and Ashley Clavel.

Capping off parade day, the Wildcat’s football team claimed victory over Roseland University Prep of Santa Rosa in a 56-0 game. Go ‘Cats!

