Calistoga Winegrowers brought together more than 30 of Napa Valley’s finest wineries to host the 4th annual Calistoga Wine Experience under the shady redwoods at Pioneer Park on Saturday evening.
For $75, wine enthusiasts enjoyed pourings from icons like Chateau Montelena, and hard-to-find boutique wineries.
While last year’s event drew about 200 people, about 100 more attended this year, organizers said.
The event also featured live music by Jellyroll and gourmet appetizers from local restaurants including Calistoga Inn, Evangeline, Lovina, Sam’s Social Club, and Veraison.
Calistoga Winegrowers is a nonprofit trade group made up of wineries and grape growers who promote and preserve the Calistoga AVA (American Viticultural Area), which is known for producing high-quality grapes and wines. Located at the top of Napa Valley, Calistoga’s AVA has the largest diurnal swing of any of the valley’s AVAs.