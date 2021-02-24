Calistoga wineries begin to rebuild with future guests in mind

The winery has also partnered with Cal Fire with a percentage of sales going back to a fund.

“When we have tragedies we all come together and get through it and move on,” he said.

The experience with the fire, plus the pandemic, has forced them to become better marketers online.

“It’s been a double whammy. You can either crawl in a hole and blame, or you can figure out how to adapt and become stronger as a business,” Chaney said. “We have to think about how we share our wines in a different way, direct to consumer, especially for smaller wineries. I think COVID is a watershed moment in that people are establishing different kinds of relationships with wine brands.”

Chaney went so far as to say the future looks bright. The winery has been conducting tastings in front of the wine cave, and will be open for tastings once the pandemic allows. Clearing the trees and the underbrush has made the property much safer from future fires, and “over time the scars will heal, they may take on a different look.”

In the rebuilding of the property, both wineries have bringing guests back to Napa Valley at the forefront of their plans.