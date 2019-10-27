With winds gusting to 80 mph throughout Sunday night and into the morning, Calisotga lost power about 2:30 a.m. There is no word yet on when power will be restored.
Nixles throughout the night from Sonoma County EOS reported expanded power outages and evacuations for that county, but no evacuation has been issued for the city of Calistoga.
Large branches are down throughout the town, and as of 9 a.m. businesses are closed except for Cal Mart.
During the night the PG&E temporary resource center tent at the Napa County Fairgrounds blew down in 80 mph winds. A resource center is being set up at the Tubbs Building and should be ready by 9:30 a.m. There is also a charging station at the Calistoga Firehouse.
There was also a 3-car crash on Highway 129 between St. Helena and Calistoga early this morning, traffic was diverted to Silverado Trail.
Check back for more updates here and on our Facebook page as information becomes available.