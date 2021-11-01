Calistoga woman injured in fatal collision that sent five children to hospital

One adult driver was killed and five children were injured late Saturday night, when two vehicles collided head-on on Porter Creek Road, about five miles north of Santa Rosa.

The California Highway Patrol said an unidentified female was driving a Ford Fusion westbound on Porter Creek Road. Rosa Cachu of Calistoga was driving the opposite direction in a Toyota Highlander, with five children inside, ages 8 to 12.

Shortly after 10 p.m., the Ford drifted into the opposite lane, directly into the Toyota's path, and the vehicles collided head-on, stopping in the eastbound lane facing each other. Cachu and all five children were transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash. Anyone with information can contact the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 588-1400.