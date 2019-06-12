Calistoga native Antonius Wells has been accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy this fall, it was announced by U.S. Representative Mike Thompson’s office on Monday.
Wells attended Justin Siena before receiving a U.S. Naval Academy Foundation Scholarship to attend the academy’s preparatory school. There he maintained a 4.0 GPA and attended the summer STEM and USNA seminar. In high school, he was captain of his lacrosse team for three years.
Each year, local candidates are interviewed for nomination to the nation’s service academies. Those nominated then must be accepted for appointment by the academies. Appointees from the Fifth Congressional District were honored at a ceremony at St. Supéry Estate Vineyards and Winery in Rutherford this past weekend.
“Military service is a deep responsibility and I am honored each year to nominate candidates from our district to attend our nation’s military service academies. These students represent our community’s highest standards of academic dedication and public service and those accepted this year have completed a competitive application process,” said Thompson.
Wells was joined by Aaron Hern and Alan Kobylik, both Martinez residents who attend Alhambra Senior High School. Hern was chosen to attend U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School, and Kobylik, who is the son of immigrants from the Soviet Czech Republic, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“The three students are exemplary in their achievements, having overcome many barriers to succeed. Two students are first generation American citizens and the other survived the terrorist attack at the Boston Marathon. We are so proud of their decision to serve our nation in uniform. Our entire district cannot wait to see all you accomplish,” Thompson said.