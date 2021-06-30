Calistogan college students on the honor roll at OSU, Baylor University

Amelia R. Heitz and Alonzo M. Navarro have made the honor roll at Oregon State University, and Malia Kim Epps is on the honor roll at Baylor University in Texas for the Spring semester.

Heitz is a sophomore majoring n Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences, and Navarro is a junior, majoring in Agricultural Business Management.

At Baylor, Epps is studying at the Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

A total of 7,255 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing at OSU. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

As one of only two universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant, Oregon State serves Oregon and the world by working on today’s most pressing issues. More than 31,000 students come from across the globe, and the school's programs operate in every Oregon county. Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined.

More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean's Academic Honor List for the Spring 2021 semester.