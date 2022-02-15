Calistogan dies in fatal Highway 29 collision

A fatal head-on traffic collision on Highway 29 just south of Diamond Mountain Road resulted in the death of a 56-year-old Calistoga man on the morning of Feb. 10.

Primitivo Romero was driving a GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck and crossed over double yellow lines at a high rate of speed into oncoming traffic, directly into the path of a Ford-E250 van at around 9:20 a.m., said California Highway Patrol spokesperson Jaret Paulson. According to a CHP press release, Romero was going southbound and the van driver was going northbound.

Romero, the sole occupant of the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, and both passengers of the van sustained injuries, Paulson said. The van driver, a Napa resident who sustained a major injury, was transported by air to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. The van passenger, also a Napa resident, was transported to Providence Queen of the Valley Hospital, according to the CHP.

The accident temporarily closed Highway 29 just south of Diamond Mountain Road — near Calistoga.

Highway 29 opened back up at about 11:52 a.m., according to a social media post from the Napa County Sheriff's Office. The roadway was blocked for about two hours as the CHP investigated the incident.

