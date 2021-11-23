Calistogan residents voice desire for more housing, recreation at Town Meeting

More affordable housing and more recreational activities for kids. These were the top issues as Calistogans of all ages chimed in on what would make our community a better place to live.

Last Thursday, several dozen Calistogans participated in the second Neighborhood Town Hall. The last event was held in 2019, and many of the same issues resurfaced this year.

Suggestions included a multi-purpose athletic field, and more technology in the schools.

The meeting was conducted in English by Mayor Chris Canning and in Spanish by Indira Lopez-Jones, program director for UpValley Family Centers. Also in attendance were Councilmembers Lisa Gift and Don Williams, CJUSD Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg, Police Chief Mitch Celaya, and Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz.

Canning said the evening was not necessarily a problem-solving event, but a “stepping-off point.”

"It's important for the community to gather to exchange ideas, and for community representatives to involve Calistogans in the decision-making process," Williams said.

Participants were also asked to list positive outcomes from the pandemic, and indeed there were some.

“It’s hard to think of positives when so much has been going on,” said Selene Robledo, Aldea BHS prevention specialist and AOD counselor. But she noticed students were more “free-thinking going back to school, and thinking more outside the box.”

With increased communication and collaboration between government and community organizations and outreach efforts, residents also became more aware of community resources. Working in unity was named as a big plus, and a big shout out was given to the Calistoga Police Department for its approach to handling many challenges residents and visitors faced regarding pandemic protocols.

