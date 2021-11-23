Calistogan residents voice desire for more housing, recreation at Town Meeting

CYNTHIA SWEENEY
More affordable housing and more recreational activities for kids. These were the top issues as Calistogans of all ages chimed in on what would make our community a better place to live.
Last Thursday, several dozen Calistogans participated in the second Neighborhood Town Hall. The last event was held in 2019, and many of the same issues resurfaced this year.
Suggestions included a multi-purpose athletic field, and more technology in the schools.
The meeting was conducted in English by Mayor Chris Canning and in Spanish by Indira Lopez-Jones, program director for UpValley Family Centers. Also in attendance were Councilmembers Lisa Gift and Don Williams, CJUSD Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg, Police Chief Mitch Celaya, and Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz.
Canning said the evening was not necessarily a problem-solving event, but a “stepping-off point.”
"It's important for the community to gather to exchange ideas, and for community representatives to involve Calistogans in the decision-making process," Williams said.
Participants were also asked to list positive outcomes from the pandemic, and indeed there were some.
“It’s hard to think of positives when so much has been going on,” said Selene Robledo, Aldea BHS prevention specialist and AOD counselor. But she noticed students were more “free-thinking going back to school, and thinking more outside the box.”
With increased communication and collaboration between government and community organizations and outreach efforts, residents also became more aware of community resources. Working in unity was named as a big plus, and a big shout out was given to the Calistoga Police Department for its approach to handling many challenges residents and visitors faced regarding pandemic protocols.
Calistoga High boys soccer team hosts Roseland Collegiate Prep in its playoff opener on Wednesday.
Dave Mosher video
Photos: Calistoga's 2021 Halloween Parade and Costume Contest
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga's Carlin family transformed themselves into splendidly, and stylishly scary creatures, winning the Halloween Costume Contest for group costume.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Who's that sly fox parading down Lincoln Avenue Oct. 31? Masked revelers abounded in the return of the Halloween Parade in Calistoga this year.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Ghosts, goblins, and well-known super-heroes of all ages took part in the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistogans young and old got into the Halloween spirit for the annual parade down Lincoln Avenue on Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga's Halloween Costume Contest judges had a difficult task picking winners in the revival of the event this year. They included Jim Barnes, Gerry Turgeon, Rose Beck, Karen Schlegel, and Kelly Barnett.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
The annual Halloween Parade in Calistoga was back in full force this year with more participants than some had seen in the last 15 years.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Masked creatures of all kinds crept out of their nests and dens to participate in Calistoga's Halloween contest Oct. 31 in Pioneer Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Entire families got into the Halloween spirit for the costume contest Oct. 31 in Pioneer Park.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Gypsy Emma Higgins wielded her artistic talents painting faces during Calistoga's Halloween Costume Contest Oct. 31 in Pioneer Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Whole families dressed up for this year's Halloween Costume Contest in Pioneer Park on Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Even King Kong showed up for Calistoga's Halloween Parade this year, mugging for photos.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga second-grader Sam Rothman, aka the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, also known as Mr. Stay-Puft from the Ghostbuster's film made a rousing entrance to the Costume Contest Oct. 31 and went on to win first place in his age group.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
The Woods family, Stephanie, Indie Blue, and Michael conjured up characters from a long ago era for the Halloween Costume Contest in Pioneer Park.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Little scarecrow Pricilla Leon captured the hearts of judges of Calistoga's Halloween Costume Contest Oct. 31, taking first prize in the pre-Kindergarten age group.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
A Calistoga Halloween tradition returned this year with a costume contest in Pioneer Park. (The pre-Kindergarten age group stole the show.)
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Janette Williams and Bud Pochini hoisted a brew at the end of the Halloween Parade on Sunday. Cheers Calistoga!
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Happy costumed goblin-type royalty of all ages took part in the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
After the cancellation of the annual Halloween Parade last year, Calistogans in costume turned out in record numbers to celebrate on Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Calistoga’s Lincoln Avenue was taken over by all kinds of fun and scary creatures during the annual Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Ghosts, goblins, and other scary creatures roamed Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga’s annual Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Aye Matey! If it wouldn't be Calistoga Elementary School's first grade teacher
Matthew Gudenius and Sarah Sandurson with a REAL dragon named Paisley they brought to the Halloween Parade Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Some people know how to nab front row seats for the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Cutest costume was very much up for debate Oct. 31 during the annual Calistoga Halloween Parade.
Tim Carl Photography
Calistoga Halloween Parade 2021
Trick or treat anyone? Mad Mod shop's Julie Swehla handed out treats during the Halloween festivities in Calistoga Oct. 31.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or
csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
