Steve Erick Anderson was born and raised in Calistoga, and attended Calistoga High School. After graduating, he joined the Navy and served in Vietnam as a Seabee, circa 1966.
When he returned home, Anderson started working for the City of Calistoga, in 1972, and worked there for 38 years as the Water Systems Superintendent. He retired in the summer of 2006, at age 58, and moved to Tennessee. About six years ago, he was diagnosed with cancer due to exposure of Agent Orange while proudly serving in Vietnam.
He passed away Aug. 7, 2019.
Anderson might best be remembered as being a nice guy.
“Steve was always upbeat. He was always smiling. People were amazed by him. I hear it all the time,” said Anderson’s wife, Karen.
Anderson is survived by his wife, two children, Ashley and Christopher, five grandchildren, and one great granddaughter.
“He was quiet, kind, and he could make me laugh. Steve loved his family so much. He worked so hard and never begrudged us anything. Even when things went so wrong with Steve’s cancer we were happy just because we were together,” Karen Anderson said.
The couple met while both were working at city hall, Steve in public works, and Karen as city clerk.
In his job with the city, Anderson was on-call 24/7 and frequently made calls to Rancho de Calistoga Mobile Home Park at all hours, his wife said. Anderson was also a member of the Calistoga Lions Club, and friends with Mayor Lavern Oyarzo.
“You wouldn’t meet nicer people anywhere in the world,” Karen Anderson said.
Even though diagnosed with heart disease and cancer, he never let it get him down, she said. “Steve rescued a lot of abused and abandoned cats here. He had a gift. He was able to tame the feral cats, too. He had a heart of gold. I’m taking care of his cats now.”
Daughter Ashley said, “Even though we left Calistoga 13 years ago, my dad still read The Weekly Calistogan from his phone until his very last days.”