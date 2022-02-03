Calistogans continue to conserve water, but can't shake drought

Calistogans continue to conserve water at admirable rates, but the City is still in a drought situation and Stage II restrictions remain in place until further notice.

The good news is Calistoga continues to hit ongoing conservation goals, with city-wide water consumption down 29% in January, compared to January 2021, said Mitchell Egert, the City’s water conservation expert. Calistogans conserved about 42 acre feet of water in 2021, which is enough to fill about 20 Olympic swimming pools, he noted.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

Rains from October to December also helped move Napa County out of the “exceptional drought category” — the worst category — to "severe drought," where the county remains today,

Kimball reservoir is 97% full or 258 acre-feet. “But keep in mind that Kimball is small,” Egert said.

Additionally, the City has about 600 acre-feet of city-owned water stored in Lake Hennessey, thanks to the “very strategic and successful” water trade deal with the City of Napa last year. Lake Hennessey is 87% full, just a little fuller than in early January, but without more rain, the lake could be below 60% again by next fall.

“Conservation measures work. Between July and December 2021, Calistogans saw a great rate of conservation,” Egert said. “But although local reservoirs are doing fairly well, we must remember that we're still in drought and the future remains uncertain, especially for the larger State Water Project reservoirs down south.”

All but 1% of the state is still in the "moderate drought" category or worse, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of last Thursday.

Calistogans can visit the city’s website at conservecalistoga.org for information on water efficiency rebates, practical tips, and information on current regulations.

Barry Eberling contributed to this story.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.