Calistogans honor the miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe with music, procession

Parishioners of Calistoga’s Our Lady of Perpetual Help were not deterred by the rain and the cold as they made the annual procession celebrating the miracle of the Virgin of Guadalupe through town on Sunday.

The celebration marks the appearance of the Mother of Jesus to a Mexican villager centuries ago.

“We have many symbols that have meaning, it’s what keeps the faith of the congregation alive,” said the parish’s Reverend Father Andres L.F. Querijero, Jr. “Rain or shine we are there to venerate Our Lady, not worship her as a goddess, but to honor the Mother of the Church, the Mother of us all; of humanity.”

The day also honors Mexican culture and immigrants who have crossed the symbolic and literal desert “carrying little photos of the Mother who would never leave them, and gave them hope,” said Rev. Querijero.

The occasion marks the day on Dec. 12, 1531, when Juan Diego is said to have been on his way to church on a barren hillside near Mexico City, when the Virgin of Guadalupe — also known as Mother Mary, and the Virgin Mary — beckoned to him with a message that she was the mother of Jesus Christ, and a church should be built on the spot where she appeared.

After a series of miracles, the Catholic leaders of the day built a church in her honor.

At Our Lady of Perpetual Help, the day began at 5 a.m. with a morning serenade to the Virgin of Guadalupe, with mariachi music, followed by a rosary prayer. In the evening, bystanders cheered the procession along the route as parishioners slowly made their way from the high school to Lincoln Avenue, and down Washington Street to the church. After the procession, a special mass was held at the church.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

