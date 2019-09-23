{{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, residents of Calistoga joined millions of people across the U.S. and the world in solidarity to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis.

On September 20, three days before the UN Youth Climate Summit in New York City, people of all ages walked out of workplaces, schools and homes to join climate strikers on the streets and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels and climate change, and to hold world leaders accountable.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

According to reports, Friday’s climate protests began in Australia, and strikes were planned in 50 states. 

In Calistoga, the strike began at noon at the library, where about two dozen residents gathered with signs of protest. They proceeded to march to Cal Mart, and returned to the library, drawing the attention of noontime crowds along the way. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.