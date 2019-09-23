On Friday, residents of Calistoga joined millions of people across the U.S. and the world in solidarity to demand transformative action be taken to address the climate crisis.
On September 20, three days before the UN Youth Climate Summit in New York City, people of all ages walked out of workplaces, schools and homes to join climate strikers on the streets and demand an end to the age of fossil fuels and climate change, and to hold world leaders accountable.
You have free articles remaining.
According to reports, Friday’s climate protests began in Australia, and strikes were planned in 50 states.
In Calistoga, the strike began at noon at the library, where about two dozen residents gathered with signs of protest. They proceeded to march to Cal Mart, and returned to the library, drawing the attention of noontime crowds along the way.