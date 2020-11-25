Calistogans line up for free turkeys, flu shots from St. Helena Hospital Foundation

Normally at this time of year, people are planning Thanksgiving dinner, and on a separate note are also encouraged to get flu shots. This is likely the first year an event has been centered around the two together.

The St. Helena Hospital Foundation, Adventist Health St. Helena and Celebration Nation partnered for a drive-thru turkey giveaway and flu shot clinic on Monday at the Calistoga Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The organizations handed out about 600 gift cards for Thanksgiving turkeys along with food boxes, hand sanitizer, water, personal hygiene products, gift cards, and free flu shots. The goal was to provide support to farmworker families and those who have been impacted by the recent fires and COVID-19 in Upvalley communities. Celebration Nation, a national nonprofit whose mission is to empower the Latinx community, entered the picture during the Glass Fire.

“We pooled our resources because we all live in the community, and want to make sure everyone is taken care of,” said Glen Newhart, CEO of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation.

Resources within the county such as COVID-19 testing have, until recently, been centered in Napa, a 40-minute drive from Calistoga. The outreach to Upvalley communities is part of a new and strategic plan for the foundation, Newhart said.