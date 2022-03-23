Calistogans make the most of Mulch Madness

Saturday, March 18 dawned cool and overcast with the threat of rain, but that didn’t stop Calistoga residents from trucking over to the Calistoga Community Pool parking lot to shovel up their share of free compost and wood-chip mulch.

“Mulch Madness” is a joint effort sponsored by the City’s Water Conservation Program and Upper Valley Disposal Service UVDS), along with help from the Napa County Resource Conservation District (NapaRCD) to provide residents with materials that will help them reduce their landscape’s water demand.

This is critical as the county — and the state — face another summer of severe drought. Along with experts from both organizations, members of the California Native Plant Society were also on hand with samples (not for sale or to give away) of drought-resistant native plants — like Dutchman’s pipe and lupine — that not only require less water than other species, but also encourage natural insects that, in turn, provide sustenance for native birds.

Miguel Garcia, sustainable agricultural program manager for NapaRCD, also demonstrated a rain simulator that showed how adding mulch to soil slows down rain water, reducing soil erosion.

“The two most important two things you can do for your garden,” Garcia advised, “is to keep it covered with something natural, like mulch, and to feed it with organic matter like compost, allowing natural microorganisms to thrive and slow down rainwater runoff.”

Calistogans were ready with shovels and trucks, along with pitchforks provided by the city, to scoop up heaps of fragrant wood-chip mulch and somewhat stinky compost comprised largely of municipal waste and winery donated grape seeds.

Rose LeClerc was working hard at forking mulch into the bed of her truck. “I’m taking advantage of the city’s generosity,” she said. “I’m going to use this mulch for landscaping.”

Mitchell Egert, Calistoga’s water conservation technician, explained the importance of replacing turf grass with more natural mulch. “This is basically a one-stop shop where you can ask our experts for advice on how best to use the mulch and compost,” he said. “It will definitely help your garden be more efficient at saving water. There is life beyond turf.”

St. Helena native and resident Anne Cottrell, who is running for county supervisor, attended the event. “Regardless of which city we live in,” she remarked, “learning about ways to conserve water is critical. All of Napa County’s communities need to pull together as part of this effort.”

Calistoga initially received 40 cubic yards of wood mulch and 20 cubic yards of compost, courtesy of UVDS, for the first Saturday of this event.

Mulch Madness will be repeated next Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Pool parking lot, 1745 Washington St. Attendees need to fill out a waiver to participate in obtaining mulch or compost, and minors will require approval from their parents. Please bring your own shovel or other tools as well as truck or trailer. Plan on showing up early as the materials are expected to go quickly.