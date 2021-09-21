Calistogans pitch in for Coastal Cleanup Day

Saturday was Coastal Cleanup Day and a handful of residents turned out to pick up trash with Napa County Resource Conservation District.

Among them was Calistoga Boy Scout Troop 18. Last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, but the Scout Troop participated on their own, they said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

The plan was to pick up trash along the Napa River, but with the construction of the new bridge and the deconstruction of the old one, there is no more access to the river. So instead, the volunteers picked up trash in the park, parking lots, and streets around town.

“All that trash gets into the river and flows to the bay, and out to the ocean anyway,” said Matt Reid, RCD associate.

RCD supplied plastic gloves and bags, and Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling provided bins for sorted trash.

Coastal Cleanup Day started in 1984, in conjunction with Earth Day. The average person produces 4.4 pounds of trash per day. Every year, an estimated 2 million tons of trash enters the ocean by flowing through rivers. And since 2008, the Cleanup Day has removed 47,000 pounds of waste from the Napa River Watershed, according to RCD.