Calistogans turn out for Fourth Friday March for Democracy

  • Updated
Walk for Democracy

On Sept. 25, peaceful demonstrators carried signs and marched from the library to the Lincoln Avenue Bridge urging residents to vote.

 Tom Sherman

Calistoga's Fourth Friday March for Democracy group is gaining steam. 

After a months-long hiatus, the group returned July 24 with about half a dozen marchers, with the message to get out and vote in the November election.

On Sept. 25, twice that many peaceful demonstrators carried signs and marched from the library to the Lincoln Avenue Bridge, where they waved at passing vehicles whose drivers honked in return.

A core group has been walking on fourth Fridays since after President Trump’s inauguration in January 2017. At its peak, the march drew about 80 participants. The group’s last march was in October.

The Walk for Democracy will continue at noon, the fourth Friday of each month and all are welcome to join. Due to COVID-19, and respect for social distancing, the walk has been shortened. Instead of a trek from the library to Cal Mart, the destination is Lincoln Avenue Bridge, and marchers are wearing masks.

California Proposition 17, parolee voting explained in 1 minute

