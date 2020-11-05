 Skip to main content
Calistoga's 2020 Scouting for Food Drive drop off is Nov. 14 at the fairgrounds

Calistoga Cares

This year's Scouting For Food Drive will accept donations at the Calistoga Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St.

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

There will be some changes for this year's Scouting For Food Drive due to COVID-19. Unlike previous years, where the Scouts go out and collect the food donations, we are asking the public to bring the donations to the Calistoga Food Pantry from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 14. The pantry is located at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St.

The scouts are accepting canned food and nonperishable items. Please drop off the donations and have them in bags or boxes in their car trunk or bed of their truck. To provide protection for the public, our scouts will be wearing masks and gloves and will remove the donations from the vehicles.

If you or anyone has any questions please contact Dan Herndon at 707-217-0294.

