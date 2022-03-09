Calistoga's 8th grade volleyball champs honored by school district

It’s not often that school board meetings are filled with students and parents and wild applause, but Monday’s meeting was an exception, and with good reason.

“We have a great surprise today and are excited to have all these students here,” said Board of Trustees President Indira Lopez-Jones, referring to the presence of the 8th grade girls’ volleyball team and their supporters.

The team topped out as co-champions of their league this winter, sharing the victory with St. Helena’s Robert Louis Stevenson Middle School.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Board of Trustees periodically recognizes students, employees, or members of the community who have received recognition for academic or athletic achievement, or who have made significant contributions of any kind to the District.

This achievement was all the more poignant as the team was competing against much larger schools.

“We’re actually the school with the smallest enrollment in the North Valley League, competing against schools that are two or three times size we are,” said Eric Heitz, Calistoga High Co-Athletic Director. “So to be able to have a couple of championships already this year is pretty exciting for us to look towards the future. Good things are coming.”

Heitz was referring to the District’s 7th grade team which came in second this year in their league, after Cloverdale. He also said the school will get back to hanging more winning banners in the gym.

Eighth-grade team members took turns at the microphone on Monday thanking coaches Bud Pochini and Dulce DeJesus, and expressing love for the team. There were hard at times, they agreed, but teammates helped and pushed each other to do their best.

Part of what makes a team great is the cohesiveness of the players and the ability to communicate, and the dedication of the coaching staff.

“You kind of know it’s going to be a good group because of the way they care about each other. These guys are one of those classes to watch,” Pochini said. “They’re going to stomp on it every year. I guarantee that. They also get good grades, they’re all 3.5 or better,” he said to great applause.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.