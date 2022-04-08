 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga's Amelia Heitz named to Oregon State honor role

Oregon State University

Oregon State University

 Submitted photo

Amelia R. Heitz of Calistoga has been named to Oregon State University’s Scholastic Honor Roll for the Winter term 2022, the institution announced on Tuesday.

Heitz is now a junior studying Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences. 

A total of 7,732 students earned a B-plus (3.5 average) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.

