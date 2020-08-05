Calistoga's Amici Cellars announces new assistant winemaker, cellar master

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amici Cellars, a longtime Napa Valley, family-run winery, announces the hiring of Dante West as assistant winemaker and the promotion of longtime winery employee Roberto Barboza to cellar master.

Since graduating from UC Davis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Viticulture & Enology, West has spent the last five years working for many of Napa and Sonoma’s premier wineries including Arista Winery, Mending Wall Winery, and Flowers Vineyards & Winery. During this time, he gained extensive experience working in the cellar, lab and vineyard. As assistant winemaker, West will work alongside Amici winemakers Tony Biagi and Jesse Fox in the winery where he will oversee operations and assist in crafting Amici’s acclaimed wines from Napa and Sonoma.

Barboza has 25 years of experience working at wineries in Napa and Sonoma, including Cardinale, Provenance Vineyards, and Wattle Creek. He has decades of experience in both the vineyard and cellar. A cellar worker at Amici for the past four and a half years, Barboza is a highly regarded and dedicated member of the Amici winemaking team.