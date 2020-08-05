Calistoga's Amici Cellars announces new assistant winemaker, cellar master

Amici Cellars, a longtime Napa Valley, family-run winery, announces the hiring of Dante West as assistant winemaker and the promotion of longtime winery employee Roberto Barboza to cellar master.
Since graduating from UC Davis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Viticulture & Enology, West has spent the last five years working for many of Napa and Sonoma’s premier wineries including Arista Winery, Mending Wall Winery, and Flowers Vineyards & Winery. During this time, he gained extensive experience working in the cellar, lab and vineyard. As assistant winemaker, West will work alongside Amici winemakers Tony Biagi and Jesse Fox in the winery where he will oversee operations and assist in crafting Amici’s acclaimed wines from Napa and Sonoma.
Barboza has 25 years of experience working at wineries in Napa and Sonoma, including Cardinale, Provenance Vineyards, and Wattle Creek. He has decades of experience in both the vineyard and cellar. A cellar worker at Amici for the past four and a half years, Barboza is a highly regarded and dedicated member of the Amici winemaking team.
“Our priority is to build a winery team that is focused on the long-term success of the winery,” said John Harris, owner and CEO. “Dante and Roberto bring respected talent and knowledge to our winemaking team. I look forward to their contributions as we continue to evolve and invest in the future of Amici Cellars.”
Tucked into Calistoga’s hillside with views overlooking the Palisades, Amici Cellars is located only a few minutes from downtown Calistoga. More than 25 years in the making, it focuses on small batch winemaking to craft its flagship Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and select varietals, along with single-vineyard bottlings from many of Napa Valley’s most coveted heritage, hillside and valley vineyards.
Amici Cellars’ winery is open to the public by appointment, featuring a private tasting room. For more information or reservations, visit www.amicicellars.com or call 707-967-9560.
Watch Now: Napa Valley Wine Train pays tribute to essential workers
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!