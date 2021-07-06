Calistoga's annual Harvest Table canceled for second year in a row

One of Calistoga’s signature events has been cancelled for the second year in a row, due to a combination of factors relating to the fallout from the pandemic.

“There were too many hurdles to get over in a short period of time,” said Calistoga Chamber of Commerce Director Bruce Kyse, noting that planning for the event usually begins in February.

Restaurants are currently trying to regroup from reopening after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, and expressed concerns about staffing. Organizers were also concerned about a possible uptick in the Delta variant strain that could affect the Napa Valley.

Tickets for the annual Harvest Table usually go on sale in July and sell out in a matter of minutes. In 2019, 800 ticketholders gathered to sip and commune while they dined at a 1,000-foot-long table in the center of Calistoga’s downtown Lincoln Avenue.

This would have been the event’s eight year.

“It’s unfortunate, but we were stretched to the limit,” Kyse said. “We’ll bring it back next year.”

