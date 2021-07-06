Calistoga's annual Harvest Table cancelled for second year in a row

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
Restaurants are currently trying to regroup from reopening after COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, and expressed concerns about staffing. Organizers were also concerned about a possible uptick in the Delta variant strain that could affect the Napa Valley.
Tickets for the annual Harvest Table usually go on sale in July and sell out in a matter of minutes. In 2019, 800 ticketholders gathered to sip and commune while they dined at a 1,000-foot-long table in the center of Calistoga’s downtown Lincoln Avenue.
This would have been the event’s eight year.
“It’s unfortunate, but we were stretched to the limit,” Kyse said. “We’ll bring it back next year.”
The 2019 Calistoga Harvest Table event showcased dishes from nine restaurants and served 800 diners assembled at a 1,000-foot-long table that spanned downtown Lincoln Avenue from Myrtle Street to Fair Way.