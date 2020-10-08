Calistoga's Arminée Chahbazian finds focus and hope in her daily art practice

As you examine each one you might recognize modest materials: a twisty tie or golf tee, a Q-tip or red ribbon, matchsticks and leaves. To Arminée these objects are part of her daily practice of ‘looking with attention” and finding art in the everyday.

This is the second diaristic project she has done with found objects. Hanging in the guestroom of their converted barn is a large frame encompassing 365 squares with small objects and under each one, a word. This piece titled “My Year 2001-2002” came about as an artistic exercise to open the mind and respond to the mood of the day. Every day for a year, Arminée would select a word that caught her attention and then seek out an object to express that word. It began on May 1, 2001, and about four rows down and 11 days in, her word on 9/11 was “New York."

[My Year image]

It felt therapeutic to glance at each word and its object, imagining the thought behind the connections and the spontaneity of association. For Arminée, this exercise provided motivation and a way forward. If she felt stuck in the studio or distracted by other chores and responsibilities, this practice brought her back to center.