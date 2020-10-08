Calistoga's Arminée Chahbazian finds focus and hope in her daily art practice

A few weeks ago, I was driving up a steep and windy one-lane road north of Calistoga on my way to visit the studio of artist Arminée Chahbazian. As I scanned the hills, I saw several acres of blackened and burnt trees from a fire last year that threatened Arminée’s property.
In fact, the fire was approaching these hills the night that Arminée had a solo exhibition opening at Markham Vineyards and many of her friends waited anxiously to see if she would make it down the mountain to the reception. Thankfully the firefighters and her husband Vince Tofanelli were able to defend the house and studio, which is set near a swimming pond and Arminée’s glorious garden.
Unfortunately, I have learned that Vince’s family home and 120-year old barn at Tofanelli Vineyards on Dunaweal Lane has not survived this year’s Glass Fire. Although 26 acres of vines remain unscathed, the family is reeling from the loss of their historic buildings and personal artifacts. Like many local business owners, Vince is trying to stay positive, but the relentless year of 2020 has taken its toll. It seems the only recourse we have is to think creatively.
Which brings me back to my studio visit with Arminée, who has been documenting this extraordinary year as only an artist can. I have been following her Instagram account and the unique project she launched at the beginning of 2020. If you find @arminee_chahbazian, you’ll see a feed full of peculiar objects each on a black background with just a title and the date.
As you examine each one you might recognize modest materials: a twisty tie or golf tee, a Q-tip or red ribbon, matchsticks and leaves. To Arminée these objects are part of her daily practice of ‘looking with attention” and finding art in the everyday.
This is the second diaristic project she has done with found objects. Hanging in the guestroom of their converted barn is a large frame encompassing 365 squares with small objects and under each one, a word. This piece titled “My Year 2001-2002” came about as an artistic exercise to open the mind and respond to the mood of the day. Every day for a year, Arminée would select a word that caught her attention and then seek out an object to express that word. It began on May 1, 2001, and about four rows down and 11 days in, her word on 9/11 was “New York."
It felt therapeutic to glance at each word and its object, imagining the thought behind the connections and the spontaneity of association. For Arminée, this exercise provided motivation and a way forward. If she felt stuck in the studio or distracted by other chores and responsibilities, this practice brought her back to center.
At her core, Arminée is a sculptress, manipulating the elements that earth provides – stone, clay, and wood. She studied this discipline at Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture in Maine and then earned her MFA at Yale University. After graduate school, she was living in West Virginia and bought a one-way ticket to France where serendipity led her to a barn in Burgundy. She stayed with a couple who were running a writers’ retreat and artist residency and became part of an international community of creators.
She stayed for four years in this region of France that is well-known for wines but also for the Chassagne limestone and many famous stone-carving ateliers. Arminée immersed herself in the long and laborious work of transforming lime and marble into unexpected forms – some that look like sheets of paper or envelopes.
Arminée’s sculptures are playful and contemplative. In her “Stone Tablets” series, she collects rocks that remind her of a place or feeling. And then sets them on “receiving stones” which she carves or etches into serene backdrops for these memories. One large round pebble looks like it’s skipping across a line of ripples subtly carved into the receiving stone. Another seems to have landed with great force and made a perfect spiderweb crack in the granite.
I asked her if the Japanese sculptor Isamu Noguchi influenced this work and she confirmed that his minimalism and elegance inspire her. She also admires earthwork artists like Andy Goldsworthy who can use the materials at hand to interpret and communicate with the land. You can sense from their property that Arminée and Vince respect the elemental order of their environment and don’t mess too much with the way nature has curated the rocks and water and trees. Much of this scenery winds its way into the 2-dimensional drawings seen propped up on Arminée’s studio easels and the recent work she’s been showing in exhibitions.
Reflections and ripples in the water, honeycomb patterns, cracked earth and marching ants. She painstakingly draws these in charcoal, primarily on paper, then on semi-transparent Dura-lar. She’ll layer this velum over the paper drawings to bring new conceptual meaning to the work. For example, in “Lift Off” a curling wave turned upside-down is layered under an image of an Egyptian pyramid. Floating above the pyramid is a portal (cut in the Dura-lar) edged with gold. The power of the sun and moon coalesce at this moment and the portal seemingly invites us to be transported.
In another work titled “Cloud Burst,” a range of mountains capped with storm shadows fades back behind an ominous bramble approaching in the sky. It could be interpreted as a ball of lighting, or twisted vines, or an angry virus. (It’s funny where the mind goes these days.) But I think Arminée would say she is just letting nature speak to her. She finds details in the terrain that intrigue her and juxtaposes these elements to pose surreal questions. Why pair a waterfall with a jellyfish or a blue balloon floating past a glacier? Sometimes it takes a jarring image to make us take notice and truly see what is.
Arminée is immersed in nature. She has used the time in quarantine to her advantage--eschewing the onslaught of negativity to spend time in the garden or in the woods. Her appreciation of form and texture draws her eye to the minutiae of pine needles and seed pods. Then her vision zooms out to vast landscapes and monuments.
This holistic way of seeing should remind us all to contemplate our environment more carefully and remain open to inspiration from unexpected sources. Even when we are isolated from others or facing overwhelming odds, our minds are free to wander.
To see more works by Arminée Chahbazian visit www.arminee.com/ or @arminee_chahbazian on Instagram.
