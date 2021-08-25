 Skip to main content
Calistoga's AT&T Pedestrian Pathway opens downtown

At&T Pathway Calistoga

The AT&T Pathway opened in downtown Calistoga Aug. 20. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Calistogans and visitors alike now have a new, scenic pedestrian route from Lincoln Avenue to the public parking area downtown behind the fire station.

The AT&T Pedestrian Pathway opened Aug. 20. It winds a short way along the bank of the Napa River, across from Calistoga Inn, Restaurant & Brewery. 

“There are a couple of punch list items for gate locks and lighting dimmers that we are coordinating with AT&T and the contractor which should be completed in the next month,” said Public Works Director Derek Rayner.

The project comes on the heels of the replacement of the Pioneer Park Bridge across the street, which was completed in April.

The pathway project was initiated back in 2009, when AT&T applied for a permit to construct a retaining wall to stabilize their building at 1310 Lincoln Ave. The pathway completes a portion of the Napa River shared use path as outlined in the Calistoga Active Transportation Plan.

The total cost of the project is about $492,000. The city was approved for two grants that came to $164,100, and covered about 33% of the project. The remainder of the funding came from $277,900 in traffic impact fees and $50,000 in cultural/recreation impact fees.

Overall, the city is pleased with the outcome, Rayner said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

