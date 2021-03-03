 Skip to main content
Calistoga's AT&T Pedestrian Pathway to finally get underway
Downtown

Calistoga's AT&T Pedestrian Pathway to finally get underway

AT&T Park

Calistoga’s AT&T Pedestrian Pathway project along the bank of the Napa River will connect to the public parking lot behind the fire station, and to the Lincoln corridor.

 Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan

Calistoga’s AT&T Pedestrian Pathway project is finally getting off the ground.

The plan is for a downtown pathway along the bank of the Napa River, connecting the public parking lot behind the fire station to Lincoln Avenue.

The project comes on the heels of the replacement of the Pioneer Park Bridge, which is nearing completion.

The pathway project was initiated back in 2009, when AT&T applied for a permit to construct a retaining wall to stabilize their building at 1310 Lincoln Ave. The pathway completes a portion of the Napa River shared use path as shown in the Calistoga Active Transportation Plan.

The project was unanimously approved by the city council on Tuesday.

The total cost of the project is about $492,000. The city has been approved for two grants that total $164,100, and will cover 33% of the project. One of the grants must be expended by June 30 or the city will lose $101,500 in funding.

The remainder of the funding will come from $277,900 in traffic impact fees and $50,000 in cultural/recreation impact fees.

Work will most likely start in the next month, and be completed by mid-to late summer.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

