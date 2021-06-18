 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga's Ava G. Ryan graduates with a Master of Public Policy from OSU

Calistoga's Ava G. Ryan graduates with a Master of Public Policy from OSU

{{featured_button_text}}
Oregon State University

Oregon State University

 Submitted photo

Ava G. Ryan of Calistoga has graduated with a Master of Public Policy from Oregon State University. 

More than 7,000 students representing all 36 of Oregon’s counties, all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2021.

The graduates were celebrated with an in-person, informal processional of graduates through the Corvallis campus to Reser Stadium followed by brief remarks from OSU leaders on June 11. Oregon State University President Emeritus Edward J. Ray gave the commencement address during a virtual ceremony June 12.

This year’s class includes a record 7,391 graduating students receiving 7,690 degrees, with 271 students receiving two degrees and four who will receive three degrees. They will add to the ranks of Oregon State alumni, which have earned 272,504 degrees over the university’s history.

Calistoga High teacher Erik Parry tests CO2-powered cars built by his students, Nov. 21, 2011.

Photos: Calistoga High School Graduation

Share your photos with the Napa Valley Register. Tag us on social media #nvrgrads2016.

1 of 7

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News