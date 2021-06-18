Calistoga's Ava G. Ryan graduates with a Master of Public Policy from OSU

Ava G. Ryan of Calistoga has graduated with a Master of Public Policy from Oregon State University.

More than 7,000 students representing all 36 of Oregon’s counties, all 50 states and 73 countries have earned degrees as part of Oregon State University’s class of 2021.

The graduates were celebrated with an in-person, informal processional of graduates through the Corvallis campus to Reser Stadium followed by brief remarks from OSU leaders on June 11. Oregon State University President Emeritus Edward J. Ray gave the commencement address during a virtual ceremony June 12.

This year’s class includes a record 7,391 graduating students receiving 7,690 degrees, with 271 students receiving two degrees and four who will receive three degrees. They will add to the ranks of Oregon State alumni, which have earned 272,504 degrees over the university’s history.