Calistoga's Azusa shoe store closing its doors, another COVID-19 casualty

At the bakery, she once sold brownies to Brad Pitt and chocolate ice cream to Harrison Ford.

At Azusa, she once sold a pair of yellow boots to pop/rock singer Pink (“She was the nicest girl”) and shoes to actress Diane Lane (“That’s the only time I got excited. ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’ was my favorite movie.”)

Johnston loves what she does. She puts a lot of herself into the store’s space. Pointing to a white, wicker display table she said, “I got this out of a trash can when I was 14 years old.” Another display table is her mother’s old sewing machine table.

She also might ask you to take your shoes off and tell you what kind of shape your feet are in, and what kind of shoes would fit properly to provide support.

Nowadays, Johnston thanks customers for using the hand sanitizer placed just inside the door and says, “Feel like you’re a guest in my home, because you are.”

You can’t get that kind of service at Amazon.

Johnston recounts how more and more people are buying online, as evidenced by the number of customers who come into the store, spend a lot of time trying on shoes, and then tell her they are going to purchase the same shoes on Amazon.